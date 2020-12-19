Three WCS Students Earn Perfect PSAT Scores

Three Williamson County high school students are among the less than one percent of students across the country who earn a perfect PSAT score.

Ravenwood High junior Riya Mitra, Ravenwood High freshman Sophia Wang and Brentwood High junior Eric Youngberg all scored a perfect 1520 on their PSAT exams.

The PSAT exam is taken by sophomores and juniors around the nation to determine eligibility for the National Merit Scholarship Program. Freshmen may also take the exam but are not eligible for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The PSAT consists of three sections: math, reading and language/writing. The highest score possible on the PSAT is a 1520.

Teachers at Ravenwood say Riya is a well-rounded student who balances her studies with her involvement in both the school’s speech and debate team and orchestra.

“Riya is exceptionally bright and focused, and she always comes to class with a smile,” said RHS Advanced Placement (AP) U.S. History teacher Maggie Zeillmann. “Her positive attitude is contagious and improves the mood of everyone in class. I can’t wait to see what she does after high school.

Sophia is only a freshman at Ravenwood High, but her teachers aren’t surprised at her achievement.

“We are beyond proud,” said RHS English teacher Rachel Noli. “Sophia shows a consistent zeal for learning and critical thinking, and I have no doubt that will carry her far beyond the classroom. Receiving a perfect PSAT scores as a freshman is an incredible accomplishment, but I am sure it will only be one of many laurels Sophia receives.”

In addition to acing the PSAT, Eric also earned a perfect composite score on the ACT exam.

“We are very proud of Eric,” said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. “He has a great work ethic, is well-respected by his classmates and is an incredibly well-rounded person. In addition to his academic successes, Eric is captain of our Robotics team, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a Patrol Leader for his Boy Scout Troop, is working on his Eagle Scout Service Project and sings in his church choir.”