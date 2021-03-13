Three WCS High Schools Receive United Way Star Recruiter Award

Three Williamson County high schools are adding a new trophy to their collections after being named recipients of the United Way’s Raise Your Hand (RYH) Star Recruiter Award.

Although Franklin, Independence, and Summit high schools officially won the award last spring, they didn’t receive their trophies until now due to the pandemic.

The Star Recruiter Award is given each year to schools that have outstanding participation in the RYH program which assigns high school tutors to assist teachers of first through fourth grade students who struggle with reading and math. The tutors commit one hour per week, up to 10 hours per semester, toward assisting teachers. To be eligible for the award, schools must have more than 30 active student tutors.

“We are honored to receive the Star Recruiter Award,” said FHS teacher Regina Guess. “It recognizes the students who volunteered their time and talents to help younger students in our community build academic skills and increase self-confidence. Our students have proven that when we lift others up, we rise as well.”

Independence High teacher Mike Ragland says the RYH program has been a rewarding experience all around.

“I’m proud of my volunteers who were willing to work with and mentor the younger students,” said Ragland. “It’s cool to see both sides benefit from the interaction.”

Students have continued to work with the RYH program throughout the 2020-21 school year, assisting teachers through Zoom calls.

“These high school volunteers are gaining opportunities to build responsibility, dependability and teaching ability,” said SHS teacher Leigh Dragos. “They are ultimately becoming mentors for students in elementary school.”