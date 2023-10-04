Three WCS Elementary Schools Receive Library Donations

Atmos Energy is encouraging a love of reading in Williamson County with a generous donation to three WCS elementary schools.

Chapman’s Retreat, Grassland and Oak View elementary schools each received $10,000 to purchase new library books.

“Through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, we believe in making a difference in the lives of children by providing resources that help kids read at grade level by third grade,” said Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs. “These elementary schools will be able to ensure every student has the necessary tools to develop their reading skills.”

The schools celebrated the donations in different ways. At Chapman’s Retreat Elementary, the school was presented with the check at its Build-A-Cheetah event on September 29. At Grassland Elementary, the check was presented in the library and a class wrote special thank-you notes to Atmos Energy. At Oak View Elementary, the donation was announced at the school’s 30th birthday party on September 22.

“We are so excited, and this means the world to us,” GES librarian Caroline Andrews. “I get a lot of requests for books from students, and I have an ongoing list that I’m so happy to be able to tell the kids that we’ll be getting. It’s going to be awesome. I just love seeing students in the library and getting books in their hands.”

Source: WCS InFocus

