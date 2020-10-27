Three WCS Educators Become AP Daily Instructors

Three Williamson County Schools Advanced Placement (AP) educators are getting the opportunity to help students and teachers around the country.

Brentwood High AP Biology teacher Rachel Lytle, Franklin High AP Chemistry teacher Dena Leggett and Independence High AP Chemistry teacher Chris Manor are all part of the AP Daily program. As AP Daily Instructors, the three teachers record video lessons covering specific AP course and exam units. Only educators who are familiar with AP curriculum and assessments, have online teaching experience and are willing to learn from one another are selected to be instructors.

“It has been a lot of work, but I am excited about the attention that it may bring to WCS and Independence High School,” said Manor. “It is not an opportunity that I would have sought out, but I am always encouraging my students to take positive risks, so I took my own advice and accepted the nomination.”

The AP Daily program is the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and an effort to support students and teachers across the country. Since then, more than 5.2 million users have watched the provided videos which cover content from 32 courses and are designed to build student knowledge.

“They are meant to supplement instruction students are receiving from their school environments, whatever that may look like during this time,” Lytle said. “They help students by summarizing major concepts and going over sample AP practice problems or questions similar to what they could see on the AP exam. They help teachers by giving them an extra resource they can refer students to for help.”

Lytle, Leggett and Manor all believe the videos they create will benefit students during this time. All videos will be available to watch on the AP Program’s YouTube channel.

“This is such an amazing opportunity,” said Leggett. “The ability to influence the learning of so many students is rewarding. That these videos will help relieve some of the stress teachers are experiencing during COVID is the highlight of my career.”