Three Vols Selected On Day Three of 2024 NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Three Tennessee football players were selected on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, pushing the Volunteers’ three-year total under head coach Josh Heupel to 13.

All-SEC running back Jaylen Wright was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 120th overall pick in the fourth round, quarterback Joe Milton III went 193rd overall in the sixth round to the New England Patriots, and cornerback Kamal Hadden was selected with the 211th overall pick in the sixth round to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennessee NFL Draft Picks

Round (Pick), Name, Position, Team

4 (120), Jaylen Wright , RB, Miami Dolphins

6 (193), Joe Milton III , QB, New England Patriots

6 (211), Kamal Hadden , CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Source: UT Sports

