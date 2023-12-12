Three Vanderbilt Hospitals Recognized as Among the Best in the Nation

Three Vanderbilt Hospitals have been recognized as among the best in the nation by the Leapfrog Group.

Vanderbilt University Hospital was named a Top Teaching Hospital.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt was named a Top Children’s Hospital.

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital was named a Top General Hospital.

Leapfrog is a large coalition of public and private purchasers of employee health coverage that works to encourage health care safety, quality, and affordability.

Announced Dec. 5, the Top Hospital award reflects Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s longstanding commitment to patient safety and health care quality and is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered, including infection rates, surgery, maternity care, the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors and numerous other qualities.

Among the many awards and distinctions hospitals can receive, only a small percentage earn a Top Hospital award from The Leapfrog Group.

“These recognitions reflect the unwavering commitment by our physicians, nurses and staff to always place our patients at the center of care. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who had a hand in these outstanding results,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for VUMC.

This year, Monroe Carell is one of only eight children’s hospitals in the U.S. and the only one in Tennessee to receive a spot on the Top Hospital list. The breakdown of this year’s list of 132 Top Hospitals is eight Top Children’s Hospitals; 34 Top General Hospitals; 15 Top Rural Hospitals; and 75 Top Teaching Hospitals.

The selection of Leapfrog’s Top Hospitals is based on the results of the 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, completed by nearly 2,200 hospitals annually. Performance measures across many areas of hospital care that impact quality, safety and value are considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors.

Leapfrog has published these unranked lists since 2006.

The full Top Hospitals list can be viewed here: https://www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports/top-hospitals.