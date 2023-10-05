Three Titans Return to Practice Field After Absences

October 4, 2023 – Three Titans returned to the practice field on Wednesday after long absences, and now the countdown is on for their return to action.

Receiver Kyle Philips, placed on the team’s ‘Designated for Return’ list earlier in the week, practiced for the first time during the 2023 regular season. Philips was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s Injury Report.

The designation opened up a three-week window for Philips to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.

“I am going to go out there and practice, practice like I am going to play, and then at the end of the day it’s all up to the coaches,” said Philips, who injured his left knee in the team’s preseason game at Minnesota back on August 19. “I feel good. I feel real healthy, and really excited to get back out there.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to play in a game, so I’m super pumped to be able to go out there and play with the guys.”

Guard Peter Skoronski and tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere know the feeling.

Skoronski practiced on Wednesday for the first time since his emergency appendectomy last month.

Skoronski has missed the last three games after starting the season opener against the Saints. Skoronski was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s Injury Report.

“I can’t say that I’m 110 percent back,” Skoronski said. “But I’m obviously going to see how I feel out there and keep working after that.

“Mentally, I am ready to be back out there on the field. Seeing the great win on Sunday motivates you – you want to be out there and be a part of that. … I just have to see what my body can handle.”

Petit-Frere, meanwhile, returned to the practice field for the first time since August.

Petit-Frere was suspended the first four games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere’s suspension was initially six weeks.

Petit-Frere, who started 16 of 17 games at right tackle in 2022, said he worked out in Tampa, Fla., while away from the team. Petit-Frere was also listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s Injury Report.

Like Skoronski and Philips, he’s champing at the bit to return to action.

It’s now just a matter of when.

“I still have a lot of work to do,” Petit-Frere said. “There’s a lot of stuff I can do on the field, and now I get a chance to be back on the field with the boys. So now it’s going to be reacclimating, being back on the field.

“I am just glad to be back, and I am happy about it.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

