Three Tennessee Vols Facing Misdemeanor Drug Charges

From Zach Ragan Via A to Z Sports Nashville

Update: Tennessee announced on Friday evening that the three players have been suspended indefinitely.

Three Tennessee Vols football players are facing misdemeanor drug charges after a recent incident on UT’s campus, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Friday that Tennessee signees Isaac Washington and Aaron Willis, along with second-year linebacker Martavius French were arrested on drug charges after an incident that took place on Tuesday night.

From WBIR:

According to authorities, several males entered the Stokely apartment and walked to a room.

They knocked on a door. A roommate answered the door and said he was assaulted by one male, according to authorities. None of the four adults has been charged with assault. A witness and the victim said they did not know the suspects’ identities. Police said that they tried to find out more information from the alleged victim but that unnamed person refused to discuss the incident. UTPD issued a safety notice as a result of the incident. It’s unclear what kind of discipline the three players will face. Featured image via UTAD