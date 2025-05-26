Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Brentwood Robberies

May 26, 2025 – Last week, detectives with Brentwood’s Criminal Investigations Division noted that a recent burglary in the Witherspoon subdivision was consistent with other recent burglaries in Brentwood and Nashville. A joint investigation by Brentwood Police, Metro Nashville Police, and other law enforcement agencies quickly identified suspects associated with the burglaries.

On May 23, the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle driven by the suspects in Chattanooga. Three male suspects presented counterfeit Peruvian identification to the Trooper. A search of the vehicle revealed burglary tools and clothing articles consistent with the Brentwood burglary and other recent burglary attempts in Brentwood and Nashville. The suspects were in possession of Rolex watches stolen from a Missouri home burglary. More suspected stolen jewelry was discovered in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Chilean nationals Genaro Arturo Arenas Jara, Nicholas Maximiliano Martinez Hidalgo, and Valentino Amaro Bouffanias. All three men are wanted for crimes associated with 2023 residential burglaries in California. The three were arrested and are being held in the Hamilton County jail pending Tennessee, California, and federal charges while the investigation continues.

“The Brentwood Department is thankful for the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and our other law enforcement partners,” Brentwood Police Chief Jim Colvin said. “BPD officers and detectives worked around the clock on this investigation. Our residents should feel safe in their homes knowing members of this criminal organization have been identified and arrested.”

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email