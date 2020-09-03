Three Shutout Quarters Help Lead One Team to Victory in CPA vs Bartlett

The CPA Lions traveled to take on Bartlett in week 3 of the Tennessee high school football season. CPA came into week three 1-0 on the season as their game last week against Independence was postponed and eventually cancelled due to weather.

The Lions struck first in the first quarter by scoring a touchdown and going up 7-0.

Bartlett would respond with a touchdown of their own but not until the second quarter. Bartlett would also convert on a two-point conversion to take the lead 8-7.

It was a back forth 2nd quarter as CPA would score a second touchdown and regain the lead 14-8. Bartlett would answer with a touchdown of their own and again covert a two-point conversion. The Lions would respond with their third first half touchdown of the night and take a 21-16 lead into halftime.

Out of halftime, the Lions would score again to increase their lead 28-16. That would be all the scoring in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter would start with CPA adding to their lead again. After a muffed punt, the CPA Lions would score another touchdown to make it 35-16. After an interception, the Lions would score their sixth touchdown on the night to make it a 42-16 game.

CPA moves to 2-0 on the season after an impressive showing tonight against the Bartlett Panthers.

