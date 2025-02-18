Three Seniors at Battle Ground Academy Sign to Play Collegiate Sports

Three seniors at Battle Ground Academy announced their plans to continue playing athletics at the collegiate level at a gathering with family, faculty, staff, coaches, and friends on Feb. 5:

Arnett Hayes – Football – Murray State University

Julius Pittman – Football – Lindsey Wilson College

Kasey-Karel Wadkins – Softball – Sewanee

“We continue to be highly impressed with our student-athletes’ achievements in their chosen sports while maintaining the exceptional academic standard that is expected of BGA students,” said Dr. Fred Eaves, Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs. “We are incredibly proud that they have been selected to compete on the collegiate level and look forward to their continued success.”

These students join 10 additional BGA students who signed to play collegiate sports in December: (Dixon Adams – Baseball, Georgia Southern; Elizabeth Bowman – Golf, Sewanee; Jackie Henderson – Golf, Belmont; Locke Kennedy – Football, MTSU; Phoebe Lott – Girls Soccer, Tenn Tech; Miller Mabury – Track & Field, University of Cincinnati; T.O. Otey – Football, Purdue University; Chase Pappas – Gymnastics, University of Michigan; Kiera Pinto – XC & Track & Field, Belmont; Greyson Williams – Basketball, Missouri Western).

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.

