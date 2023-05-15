Three Runaway Teens From Illinois Found in Stolen Car in Tennessee

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Three juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle in Tennessee after fleeing a care facility in Illinois, WKRN reports.

Hendersonville Police stopped the vehicle on State Route 386 after a license plate reader notified officers that the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois.

According to police, the three teens, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were runaways from a non-profit juvenile shelter in West Frankfort, Illinois. The vehicle was stolen from the facility.

The three teenagers were charged with vehicle theft.

