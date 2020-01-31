Did you know that the hair-cutting profession has a history going all the way back to the Ancient Egyptians, who used sharpened flint and oyster shells? We’ll say it: today’s methods are better! In the U.S.’s best male salons, professional barbers are still delivering exceptional work. But not all barbers provide the top-of-the-line services that have become increasingly common in the world of men’s hair. So, you’ve got to know exactly which qualities to look for in a barber. We’ve got you covered…

1. Detail-Oriented

Barbers must be detail-oriented in order to provide great work consistently. A barber’s work must be precise, right down to the centimeter. The key is to find a barber who treats their work as an art form. Many barbers claim to offer the best men’s haircut, but only those who take a detailed approach to their work can truly deliver. And just because a barber is detail-oriented doesn’t mean they take longer than necessary to cut hair. A skilled, thorough barber can cut with precision and get you out of the chair in no time.

2. Accommodating

A barber’s skills and experience are important, but just as important is a barber’s ability to accommodate clients’ preferences. Sometimes it’s difficult to explain what exactly you want your hair to look like, and this is one of the main reasons why a barber must always be accommodating. If you’re looking for the best men’s salon, consider a barber’s ability to adapt very important. If you want to incorporate elements from different styles, then an excellent barber should be able to accommodate your changes.

Just remember that the barber often knows what’s best—these professionals know how to deliver the best men’s haircut consistently, so ask for their opinion if you’re not sure exactly what you want.

3. Quick

Every man appreciates a great haircut, but that doesn’t mean all men are fine with spending a lot of time in the chair. An experienced and qualified barber will be able to provide exceptional work without taking up a big chunk of your day. The best men’s haircut is not a product of lengthy work but of skilled work. In other words, a great haircut can be executed quickly if the barber is experienced and precise.

Access to the right equipment and products will also speed up a barber’s cutting time, so it’s recommended to visit a salon that uses quality tools and products.

