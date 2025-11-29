Three Nashville Restaurants Receive Michelin Stars

Michelin Guide’s inaugural American South edition features three restaurants in Nashville that have received one Michelin star. They are Bastion, Locust, and Catbird Seat. This is a first for Nashville. Eleven other restaurants were placed on their recommended list.

“The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences, brought to life by skilled chefs who have crafted some of the region’s most iconic dishes,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, in a press release. “Our anonymous inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, and this inaugural selection reflects their findings—from Southern staples like barbecue, Creole and seafood, to international flavors. We welcome these restaurants to the MICHELIN Guide family and toast to all the chef and restaurant teams honored.”

The Catbird Seat, now located on the top of the Bill Voohees building, is the oldest of those receiving the recognition, opening in 2011, Bastion followed in 2016 in Wedgewood-Houston in 2016, with Locust opening in 2020 in 12South.

Receiving their star for the “youthful, maximalist vibe,” The Catbird Seat also serves contemporary cuisine. It is headed by husband-and-wife chef duo Andy Doubrava and Tiffani Ortiz. Having launched the careers of many outstanding chefs in the country, boundaries are always being pushed at The Catbird Seat. The restaurant is a culinary adventure with a strong degree of dedication to locality, seasonality, and preservation. The meal is built around a pre-set menu of stimulating small bites. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., reservations are required.

Bastion received its one star for having an “approachable yet playful” approach to Southern cooking. Offering a contemporary spin on its cuisine, they offer a set multi-course dinner featuring a wide variety of ingredients and flavors featuring contemporary Southern cooking. The menu is ever-evolving and determined by their chefs each week based on their inspirations and product availability. Bastion has two sides to enjoy: A casual cocktail bar, and a 24-seat restaurant requiring reservations. The Big Bar is open seven nights a week from 5:00 p.m. until midnight. A little later on Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is open from Wednesday to Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Japanese-influenced seafood dishes provided Locust with their one star. Reservations, which are required months in advance, are a must at Chef Trevor Moran’s compact, yet simply elegant space for both lunch and dinner. Moran provides a clear attention to detail in all dishes, each designed for sharing. The dishes are ever-changing based on seasonality and availability. Lunch is served Friday through Sunday from noon until 3:00 p.m. Dinner is served from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Michelin Recommended Restaurants include Arnold’s Country Kitchen, Audrey Nashville, Bad Idea, Café Roze, Folk, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Iggy’s, International Market, Rolf and Daughters, Shotgun Willie’s, and Tailor. Bad Idea also received a special award for their Sommelier.

Bib Gourmand restaurants are establishments recognized by the MICHELIN Guide for offering “good quality, good value cooking”. They are known for their high-quality food at reasonable prices, with inspectors looking for restaurants that provide a three-course meal for under a specific price limit, which varies by region. These vary from restaurants to trendy bistros to village pubs focused on simple, satisfying, and well-executed dishes.

There are seven Nashville restaurants on the list: Kisser, Peninsula, Redheaded Stranger, Sho Pizza Bar, S.S. Gai, St. Vito and Uzbegim.

