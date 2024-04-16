Three Months After Opening, Tower 31 in Spring Hill Announces Closure

Lee Rennick
photo by Michael Carpenter

After announcing its opening in January of this year, Tower 31 announced it would close this weekend. Tower 31 is located at 4910 Main Street in Spring Hill.

Sharing on social media, “It’s with a heavy heart that I’m sharing this news with you. After pouring every last ounce of blood, sweat, tears, and finances into Tower 31, we have reached a breaking point and have decided to close. We will remain open this week through Sunday, April 21st.”

They continued, “We are grateful to have met many new friends in this process. We will be looking for someone to take over the lease and either buy all the restaurant equipment/supplies and or sell things piece by piece. Please email me [email protected] if you or someone you know is interested.”

Spring Hill resident Nathan Smith owned Tower 31. This location was previously Mac’s Grill and Pig N’ Pit.

Hours of operation are Sunday -Wednesday, 7 am – 8 pm, and Thursday – Saturday, 7 am – 10 pm.

Find the latest updates on Facebook here. 

Lee Rennick
Lee Rennick
