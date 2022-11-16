Three Lady Vols On Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List

From UTSports.com
The John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN.com, and three Tennessee standouts are included in that group.
Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award. After being named to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List on Nov. 4, Lady Vols Jordan Horston, Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key have joined their second national player of the year watch list.
Horston, 6-foot-2 guard, is averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest through two games. She opened the campaign with a 20-point, 13-rebound, four-assist effort vs. No. 14/15 Ohio State in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio. She was off to a great start vs. UMass on Nov. 10 but suffered a lower extremity injury in the second quarter that knocked her out of that game and also forced her to miss the contest vs. No. 12/11 Indiana on Monday night.
Jackson, a 6-foot-2 forward, is putting up 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals through three contests, leading the team in points, rebounds and steals. She carded a double-double effort of 24 points and 11 rebounds vs. UMass on Nov. 10 and turned in a team-leading 17 points vs. No. 12/11 Indiana on Nov. 14.
Key, a 6-foot-6 center is averaging 11.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals through three contests while hitting 68.4 percent from the field on 13-of-19 shooting. In games vs. UMass and No. 12/11 Indiana, Key has managed double-figure efforts of 13 and 14 points.
