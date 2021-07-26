Three High School Seniors Awarded Scholarships by Rotary Club of Brentwood

Three local high school seniors have been awarded four-year college scholarships by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. These scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Brentwood High School, John Overton High School, and Ravenwood High School. The scholarships are offered in conjunction with a grant from Rotary District 6760.

Marvin “M.J.” Brown, son of Marvin and Candace Brown, will receive $2,500 per year for his four years of college. He is a recent graduate of Brentwood High School and will attend Washington University in St. Louis this fall. M.J.’s time at Brentwood High included many school activities such as serving as Class Representative and Student Body Treasurer in Student Council and Captain of Forensics (Speech and Debate). He placed in state and international DECA tournaments, performed in school theater productions and participated in the Black Student Association. In addition, M.J. is an Eagle Scout and classical pianist who volunteers his time to the Nashville Rescue Mission and the Nashville Cemetery to honor veterans. M.J. has also been selected as an Ervin Scholar at WashU where he plans to major in Business with a minor in International Relations or Spanish.

Patricia Harrison, daughter to Bonnie Harrison, will receive $2,500 per year for her four years of college. She is a recent graduate of John Overton High School and will attend Tennessee Tech in the Fall. During high school, Tricia earned her AICE diploma, played Soccer and Tennis, and was quite active in DECA, earning International Qualifier two consecutive years. She also participated in the Science Olympiad several years where she placed in 3 of her 4 events at the Regional Finals. Active in her church, Tricia served on the Judson Baptist Student Leadership Team. Tricia plans to pursue veterinary medicine.

Srihita Adabala, daughter of Ramesh & Chitti Adabala, will also receive $2,500 a year for her four years of college. She is a recent graduate of Ravenwood High School and will attend The Georgia Institute of Technology in the Fall. As a student at Ravenwood, Sri was very active in student organizations like Speech and Debate, Model UN, TEDxYouth, and Amnesty International in addition to playing piano and training in Carnatic Music. She also served the community through Sunrise Franklin, Next Generation Politics, and the Girl Scouts. At Georgia Tech Sri plans to study Computer Science.

In addition, the Brentwood Rotary Club is awarding a $1,000 Scholarships to Ron Ye for serving as Interact Club President of Brentwood High School. Interact is a service organization for high school students who desire to volunteer their time to aid school and community and sponsored by Rotary.

“The graduating class of 2021 has endured one of the most difficult high school careers in recent history” explained Rotary Club of Brentwood President Keely Hall. “They had their junior year suddenly cut short by nearly three months, endured a summer of pandemic-induced anxiety and uncertainty about what was to come of their senior year, and then when that senior year did come around, it was filled with virtual classes, masks, contact tracing, quarantines and was anything but a typical senior year! But these students that the Rotary Club of Brentwood Scholarship Committee selected to be our recipients this year met every one of those challenges and rose high above them. We are truly inspired by the accomplishments and the fortitude of this year’s Rotary Club of Brentwood Scholars and are excited to see all the ways in which they will positively impact our community and our world!

Rotary International brings together a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries and geographical areas.