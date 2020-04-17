Three Dog Bakery, a provider of fresh basked all-natural dog treats, natural dog food and more, has announced the permanent closure of its Franklin location at 1556 W McEwen Drive.

Three Dog Bakery has another Middle Tennessee location in Mt Juliet that remains open and is currently offering curbside pick up. The address for the Mt Juliet location is 1982 Providence Pkwy #102.

The owners of Three Dog Bakery shared the following message to customers.

It is with great sadness we announce the permanent closure of the Three Dog Bakery Franklin location on McEwen Drive.

We have loved being part of the Franklin community for the past five years. With all of you, we’ve celebrated birthdays, welcomed new puppies, fundraised for animal rescue, bonded over our love of dogs, celebrated countless big holidays and all the tiny moments of joy. Our store has been a labor of love and it is incredibly difficult for us to make this decision.

We’ve realized even after the restrictions for the virus are lifted, small businesses like ours face a very harsh retail environment. With our lease expiring soon and so much regarding the economy up in the air, we feel we cannot renew our commitment to the McEwen store for years into the future.

Our sister location, Mt Juliet, is still open and running. We have consolidated some Franklin staff into that location and we will continue to bake all your pup’s favorite cakes and treats so we can celebrate the special moments. We would be delighted to welcome any customers who would be able to shop us at the second location.

We cherish the customer, dog, and community relationships we have built over the past several years. The support from our Franklin pack means the world to us, and we are still figuring out how to serve our Franklin customers best in the future. Please stay tuned on our social media and email updates as we navigate the “new normal” for any additional opportunities to serve our customers in your area.

Thank you so much for being our friends and customers, we will miss you.