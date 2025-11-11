Three Days Grace to Make Tour Stop in Nashville

2025 has been a big year for rock giants Three Days Grace with the release of their latest album Alienation, with #1 songs “Mayday” and “Apologies” along with sold out shows in Canada (co-headline with Volbeat) and the US (co-headline with Breaking Benjamin) and an upcoming sold out European tour (Badflower).

Now, the band is announcing their 2026 Alienation tour, kicking off in Fort Wayne, Indiana in February, stopping in Nashville on November 1st at Bridgestone Arena . The US tour dates will receive support from I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, November 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 14 at 10am local time. Citi is the official card of the Alienation Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10am local until Thursday, November 13 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email