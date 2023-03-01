Three-Day FanDuel Bracket City Live Festival in Nashville Canceled

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a three-day festival centered around music and basketball to take place on Lower Broadway and along the riverfront in downtown Nashville, has been canceled. The festival was announced at the end of last year and was scheduled to take place March 16 – 18.

A message on the event website page states, “2023 Bracket City Live has been canceled.”

No other update was shared about if the event will be rescheduled for a later time.

When the festival was first announced, Deanna Ivey, President of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp shared, “We know visitors love to come to Nashville for live music and they love to come for sports, so putting music and sports together is a winning combination for us.”

The event was to be produced by Populous and supported by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.