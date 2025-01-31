Three Blue Raiders Earn Spots on All-Conference USA Preseason Team

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Eston Snider, Trace Phillips and Chandler Alderman have earned spots on the All-Conference USA Preseason Team. Middle Tennessee has the second-most players on the team and the most the Blue Raiders have had since joining Conference USA in 2013.

Outfielder Eston Snider is coming off the best season of his college career. The four-year starter played in every game last season, finishing with a .313 batting average, 28 RBIs, 10 doubles and 13 stolen bases, primarily in the leadoff role. Defensively, Snider recorded seven assists from right field and 124 putouts. This is his first Conference USA award, as he looks to be a leader of this MTSU team.

Left-handed pitcher Chandler Alderman adds Preseason All-Conference to his trophy shelf. The sophomore was named to last season’s Conference USA All-Freshman Team and the CUSA Second Team as a starting pitcher. Alderman also threw the fourth no-hitter in Blue Raider history against Liberty on March 23. He tossed an eight-inning complete-game shutout, striking out 11 batters. He led the team in qualified ERA (5.06), WHIP (1.41), starts (11), innings pitched (69.1), strikeouts (74) and batting average against (.261).

Two-way player Trace Phillips is the final Blur Raider on the preseason team. Like Alderman, he earned spots on last season’s Conference USA Second Team and the CUSA All-Freshman Team. Ranked as the 80th draft prospect for 2025 by MLB Pipeline, Phillips appears as a utility player on the preseason team. He made 52 starts last season, primarily at first base, and made 13 appearances on the mound, pitching 41 innings. Phillips hit .303 and finished second on the team with 13 home runs.

The Blue Raiders are just 15 days away from their season opener against the Bowling Green Falcons on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. at Reese Smith Jr. Field. Tickets are on sale now.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email