Growing a thick patch of facial hair is only the first step—being able to groom the hair is

what really makes the difference. If you want to look your absolute best, allow a professional to assist in your beard maintenance. An increasing number of men’s salons now offer men’s full- service facial grooming. If you want to keep up with beard grooming between professional appointments, you will find the following tips helpful!

1. Be Patient

First-rate beards are not grown overnight, so be patient! There will be times where you want to give up and shave—don’t! Stay the course and use the best men’s grooming practices to reach the finish line. Your beard can feel itchy the first couple of weeks. Using a product designed for beards – a beard oil, for example – will help ease you through that discomfort. Talk to your stylist at Refine Men’s Salon if you need help with a recommendation for a product.

2. Use the Right Beard Products

Beard oil – Beard oil is the most commonly used product for beards. It is used to moisturize not only the beard, but the skin underneath as well. Beard oil helps with dryness, especially during the winter months. Beard oil will also help you get past the itchy phase while growing.

Beard balm – This product has a thicker consistency than oil and is perfect for shaping and controlling fly away hairs.

Try to avoid products with alcohol in them. That can actually dry out your skin.

At Refine Men’s Salon we recommend beard products from Reuzel, Uppercut Deluxe, and Gibs. We also carry specialty products for washing and conditioning the beard.

3. Groom With Shape in Mind

An essential word to be kept in mind while grooming a beard is shape. Shaping your beard to fit your face is important. If you’re having trouble with shaping, consult a professional for help with selecting a style that compliments your face shape.

Professional Beard Maintenance in Franklin, TN

Looking for a leading men's salon providing the best men's haircut and beard grooming care?

At Refine Men’s Salon our stylists have been extensively trained, and they can work with all face shapes, growth patterns, and hair densities to deliver exceptional results. Men’s full-service facial grooming is done right at Refine Men’s Salon of Cool Springs.

