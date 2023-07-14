Three Arrested in the Death of Mya Fuller Found Last Year in Wilson County

A murder investigation that began last year on August 6th after remains were located in a wooded area of Wilson County has landed three individuals in jail for the death of Mya Fuller.

The three suspects that were taken into custody in Nashville yesterday are as follows:

Taiyana Tipton (21 years old, Nashville) was indicted by the Grand Jury with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Kidnapping, Kidnapping, First Degree Murder (intentional and premeditated), and Abuse of a Corpse.

Tipton’s brother, Ty’Shawne Bowles (20 years old, Nashville) was indicted on charges of First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Kidnapping, Kidnapping, and First Degree Murder (intentional and premeditated).

La’Myra Pipkins, (20 years old, Nashville) is an associate of both Tipton and Bowles. Pipkins was indicted on charges of First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Kidnapping and also an additional charge of Kidnapping.

Detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of Mya Fuller.

The investigation remains active at this time and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information pertaining to this case are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 615-444-1459 or by simply going to our Crime Stoppers link at www.wcso95.org/crimestoppers.