Thousands Without Power in Middle Tennessee Area Due to Friday’s Storm

Thousand of people within the Middle Tennessee area are without power due to Friday’s storm.

As of 2 p.m., the current NES outage map shows over 87,000 customers have been affected. Surrounding cities are experiencing extremely high numbers of outages as well.

To view outage maps in the Middle Tennessee area, visit the following links:

If you are an NES customer and lose power, check out the graphic below on how to report an outage.

Keep this graphic handy should you lose power as the storm line blows through. #StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/QNPb2r6ovB — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 3, 2023

