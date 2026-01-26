Thompson’s Station Town Office Closure 1/26/26

Due to inclement weather, all Town Offices will be closed to the public on Monday, January 26. Town staff will remain available by phone and email to assist residents during normal business hours.

Road conditions are hazardous. For everyone’s safety, we strongly encourage residents to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Our Public Works crews are actively working to keep roads as clear and safe as possible, and we are grateful for their continued efforts.

Please stay safe and stay warm.

Source: City of Thompson’s Station

