Thompson’s Station Teen to Appears on American Ninja Warrior

Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 this week making it thru the first round.

Elijah has been intrigued by the Ninja Warrior since he was five years old when he first saw the Japanese version Sasuke on YouTube.

Fast forward to age nine where he met Franklin resident and former Ninja Warrior, Travis Rosen, at a surprise breakfast that fueled his interest in competing. Then at age 10, he began training with Rosen at Let it Shine which led to Elijah competing in National Ninja Warrior Leagues all over the country. In 2019, he won a championship title at the State Games of America.

During COVID, the Browning family would host Backyard Ninja Warrior competitions where they would have a crowd of a couple of hundred people, stated David Browning, Elijah’s father.

Watch Elijah’s performance from this week below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior)

To catch a glimpse of Elijah’s training, follow him on Instagram for the latest updates here.