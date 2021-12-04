Thompson’s Station Middle Takes Stage for Original Performance

Thompson’s Station Middle is presenting the world premiere of The Upstander’s Guide to Adventuring December 3-4.

The play, written by TSMS theater director Katie Boothe, tells the story of five children who become unlikely friends through a role-playing game. When one of them gets bullied, the group becomes inspired by their fantasy characters to become real-life heroes. With stage combat, an 80’s flair and a large ensemble cast, this is one show that is sure to have something for everyone.

Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, will each have a 7 p.m. performance. Tickets are $12 per person and may be purchased on the theater’s event page. Tickets are also available at the door.

Thompson’s Station Middle is located at 2638 Clayton Arnold Road in Thompson’s Station.