Students in Katie Boothe’s theater program at Thompson’s Station Middle School had the unique opportunity to perform an original play called “Astro Academy.” Written and directed by Boothe, “Astro Academy” features four original songs composed by two TSMS seventh-grade students.

Watch the video above to find out what the theater students had to say about the experience. You can also select the video below to watch the January 27 performance of “Astro Academy” in its entirety.

