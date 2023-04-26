Thompson’s Station Middle Jazz Band Performs at Main Street Festival

The Thompson’s Station Middle Jazz Band entertained audiences at the Franklin Main Street Festival on April 22.

With a setlist that included Big Band Theory by Larry Neeck and Work Song by jazz trumpeter Nat Adderley, the students put their skills on display for thousands of festivalgoers. TSMS Principal Jason Loudon says studio owners in the audience even offered the Jazz Band free studio time, and music producers wanted to know the next time the students would play.

“This was hands down one of my proudest moments watching the TSMS Jazz Band rock at the Main Street Festival,” said Loudon. “The talent and passion of our students and instructors is amazing, you have to see and hear it to believe it.”

The TSMS Jazz Band is directed by Christopher Colalillo.