Thompson’s Station Man Arrested on 2nd Degree Murder Indictment Related to Drug Overdose Death

The continuing investigation into the September 2019 heroin-fentanyl overdose death of Derrick Tusie, 22, of Antioch, led to today’s arrest of Robert Cale Thompson, 27, of Thompson Station in Williamson County on a grand jury indictment charging him with 2nd degree murder.

Officers responded to Tusie’s Legend Drive home on the afternoon of September 5, 2019, after his mother found him unresponsive. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Investigation by Detective Phil Klarer led to the identification of Thompson as the person who sold Tusie the illegal drugs.

A Criminal Court judge set Thompson’s bond at $100,000. He will be arraigned on the indictment in the near future.