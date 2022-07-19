Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is back!

The market had to close in May due to a permitting issue but was able to obtain a permit so the market could reopen.

Opening again on Tuesday, July 12, the market will continue to operate until the end of September.

Wilco Events, the organizers for the market shared with us, “We’re so glad to be back to serve our community members of Thompson’s Station and the surrounding areas. Our goal is to support local farmers, artisans, and food makers while giving everyone, no matter their income, a place to buy fresh, local food.”

With the reopening of the market, they will be able to continue their POP (Power of Produce) program, where kids are given $6 in money to spend at the market purchasing their own fruits and vegetables; POP is available on the first Tuesday of the month.

Learn more about Thompson’s Station Farmers Market here.

About the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market

The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is typically held May through October on Tuesdays from 4 pm – 7 pm at Homestead Manor, located at 4683 Columbia Pike.

The Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market is a market built on the idea of buying local. The mid-week market is perfect for folks looking to grab fresh produce, enjoy artisan-crafted items, or just hang with friends and family.

Wilco Events also operates Nolensville Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 am until noon until the end of November, as well as operates a winter market in Nolensville from December – April 10 am – 1 pm.

Additionally, they oversee the Westhaven Farmers Market’s management on Wednesdays from 4 pm-7 pm through mid-October.