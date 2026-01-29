Thompson’s Station Debris Cleanup Update 1-29-2026

We hope all residents are safe and staying warm in the aftermath of the ice storm. Public Works have worked extensively to clear Town roads and Right-of-Way. This update is to provide guidance for debris cleanup throughout the Town of Thompson’s Station.

If trees on your property are damaged, please place tree and limb debris at the curb for collection. Do not place limbs, trees, or other debris in the roadway, and ensure storm drains remain clear. When roadways become obstructed or storm drains are blocked, Public Works crews must divert time from debris removal, which will extend cleanup efforts throughout Town. If you are able, please cut limbs and trees into 3–4 foot sections before placing them at the curb.

Public Works will collect debris placed at the curb. Due to the extent of the damage from the ice storm, Town-wide debris removal will be a weeks-long process. We appreciate your patience.

To ensure public safety and emergency access, cleanup will prioritize road clearance, then curbside debris.

To report any issues with roadway safety, please use the Town’s online work order request form.

Town parks are currently closed. All Town greenways and trails are closed for your safety. Please do not enter parks or trails to cut debris. Public Works will handle cleanup in these areas.

Thank you for your cooperation, patience, and understanding as we work to keep the community safe.

Source: City of Thompson’s Station

