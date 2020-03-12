The March Utility Board and Planning Commission Meetings for Thompson’s Station have been canceled due to concern over the transmission of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. All items will be deferred to April meetings.

We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will be working to establish procedures regarding the conduct of future public meetings in a manner that best protects the health and safety of all involved. Our first priority is the safety of the community, Board members, applicants, and staff.

We do not make this decision lightly and apologize for any delays. Thank you for your support and