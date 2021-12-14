Thompson’s Station Brought Back Holiday Market

Hundreds of families once again came out to enjoy the annual Thompson’s Station Holiday Market on Dec 4 and visit from Santa at Homestead Manor on Columbia Pike. There was no market last year due to the pandemic, and this is the first one with the new ownership of the property.

The day was perfect, sunny and cool, for the outdoor market where more than 60 local makers and craft people sold their wares. There was clothing, pottery, soap, photography, fine art, body care items, leather goods, jewelry and other great gift times.

Locally produced food was one of the main offerings, including unique food items many foods for those with special dietary needs. Clean Cheats was selling sets that included a one-of-a-kind 12-oz locally made mug, gluten-free homemade biscotti, and locally ground and blended coffee. Guardian Angel Dessert Company also had clean sweet treats, including tasties that are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, paleo-friendly, keto-friendly, and vegan. For those looking for the unique, The Five Ladies had 16 different flavors of Hot Chocolate Bombs, including flavors like strawberries and cream and peppermint crush. Batters UP produces dips like Pumpkin Pie Dip.

Able Voices, a non-profit that provides photography programs for individuals with disabilities, has set up a booth for years, explained founder Jenn Vogus. It is an excellent opportunity for participants in her classes to sell their photographs, which are made into blank note cards. This includes one photograph that came in first place in the Williamson County Fair Photo Contest. “[This] has always been a great holiday event. We have also always taken pictures of kids in the sleigh, and then we post them the next day.”

The event barn was converted into Santa’s Workshop. Here kids could get their photo taken with Santa or create a number of crafts to take with them, including a Christmas ornament and or decorate a gingerbread cookie.

Santa’s elves kept things moving and brought holiday cheer where ever they went. Some stayed in Santa’s Workshop, while others visited the grounds.

Food trucks and the 1819 Coffee shop provided food and drinks to keep shoppers and those visiting Santa well filled with food and drink. The most popular food trucks were The Grilled Cheeserie and the empanadas from Chivanrda, but there were many others including Cheesecake Society and Shug’s. Cheesecake Society offered different varieties of cheesecake layered in jars and Shug’s made shakes, flurries, and shaved ices.

Jennifer Sanders, Community Relations Manager for the property, said, “When we first opened the event barn was filled so many people and their kids that you couldn’t move.”

The Holiday Market is coordinated by Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market, which is one of the community groups which uses the 50-acre property for events and activities. The property was purchased in 2020 by the Hope Unlimited Church with a vision to make it into an event, entrepreneurial, and community space were people come together to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company.