



Thompson Station Church (TSC) will be opening its campus on Sunday, June 7 for in-person services. They will be following current CDC social distancing recommendations, and will have 9:00am & 10:30am services in two different venues on campus. There will be no groups or childcare, and one of the services is designed with younger children in mind including fun music, sermon guides, and coloring sheets. TSC will be seating each area under 50% capacity, so they’re asking families to make reservations each week to ensure they have a place saved for you. Learn more about their comeback plan, safety measures they’re putting into place, and reserve your seat by going to TSClife.org/comeback.

Thompson Station Church would love for you to join them on campus, but will continue to livestream their services each week for those who prefer to worship from home for a bit longer.



