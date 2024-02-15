Thompson’s Station Middle Theater Presents Annie Jr.

It’s a hard-knock life at Thompson’s Station Middle!

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the TSMS theater department will open its show, Annie Jr. Join little orphan Annie as she charms everyone’s hearts in 1930s New York City.

Tickets are available online for $10 each. The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Thompson’s Station Middle is located at 2638 Clayton Arnold Road in Thompson’s Station.

Friday, February 23 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 at 6 p.m.

Source: WCS Infocus

