Thompson’s Station Middle Boys Basketball Wins State Title

February 14, 2024 – The Thompson’s Station Middle varsity boys basketball team is making history. The Thunder defeated Bellevue Middle 38-34 on February 10 to become the district’s first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AA Boys Basketball State champion.

The team includes Lucas Lavalleur, Loch Ries, James Humphreys, Dawson Burgess, Sean Owens, Bentley Rose, Jaxon O’Neil, Owen Tyson, Garrison Harrell, Judson Stewart, Breyker Wolf and John Langley. They are coached by Matt Litton.

“This is probably one of the most unselfish teams I have been around in all my years of coaching,” said Litton. “We had the saying ‘great things can be accomplished when no one cares about who gets the credit.’ They played connected and unselfish basketball and stayed committed to our core beliefs about effort, attitude and toughness. I couldn’t be happier for them. I just really enjoyed watching these guys compete this season.”

Source: WCS InFocus

