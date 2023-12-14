Thompson’s Station Home Sitting on 3 Acres is a Must-See!

If you’re looking for a new home, look no further than 2622 Clayton Arnold Road. Located in Thompson’s Station, it has easy access to the amenities of Thompson’s Station and is just a short drive to Franklin and Spring Hill. Take a look at all the stunning details that this property has to offer.

New Construction

This luxury home is a custom new construction build. The home is built by Arnold Homes, known for their award-winning home designs. Should you choose to purchase this gorgeous property, you would be the first owner of the home. You can make it your own, knowing there is no hidden wear and tear from previous owners.

Luxury Living

Before you even walk into the home, you are greeted with a stunning front entry. Walk through the double doors, and you will step into the grand entryway. Just to the right is an open space covered in windows, which would make a great office or formal sitting room. To the left is the formal dining room.

Keep walking into the home, and you will come across the open floor plan of the living area and kitchen. The living space is a large open floor with a gas fireplace and built-in shelving on each side. The kitchen is off the side of the room with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a large island and a double oven, perfect for entertaining. Off the side of the kitchen is a breakfast nook, perfect for enjoying pancakes with the kids in the morning.

The rest of the home has 4-5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a large laundry room. The primary suite has an ensuite bathroom, a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and its own access to the outdoor patio.

Outdoor Paradise

Whether you choose to access the backyard through the living area or the primary suite, what you’re looking at won’t disappoint. The covered backyard patio has a built-in fireplace and grilling area. There is plenty of room for a table and a sitting area to get maximum fresh air.

Step down off the patio, and you can enjoy the heated pool and spa and the sweeping greenery in your backyard. You can keep the backyard as is, plant a garden, or start a mini farm; just make the space perfect for you!

Pool House

The pool house has one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchenette, and a living/bonus room. It’s the perfect space if you need an in-law suite, have friends or family who will be staying awhile, or want to use it as an Airbnb. There is an access point to the pool area from the driveway, so you can enter the pool house without going through the rest of the home.

Susan Gregory Realtor

If you’re interested in 2622 Clayton Arnold Road, contact Susan Gregory to set up a showing! The sellers are currently offering $25,000 to use towards the closing costs or to buy down the rate.

If you’re ready to make the move to Middle Tennessee, let the best of the best help you in the process! Reach out to Susan Gregory to start the buying and selling process so you can find your dream home!