Thompson Nashville Partners with Eric Church for Exclusive Offering

Thompson Nashville, the trendy 224-room luxury hotel in the heart of Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood, announces a partnership with CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church. Celebrating the spirit of Music City, Thompson Nashville will soon debut a carefully curated selection of vinyl records created by Church exclusively for Thompson Nashville and featuring a mix of his music, regional staples, and Nashville legends, available for guests to enjoy via the newly added in-room Victrola record players found in all suites and the hotel’s sprawling Penthouse.

“Since inception, Thompson Nashville has been a destination for music lovers thanks to touches like our existing in-room Marshall speakers, curated vinyl library found in the lobby, convenient access to top music venues, and rotating roster of live entertainment at our rooftop bar L.A. Jackson,” says Lisa Bush, Thompson Nashville’s director of marketing. “We are longtime fans of Eric Church and are thrilled to partner with one of Nashville’s top stars to offer our guests a truly unique experience paying homage to Music City.”

Beginning April 4, guests who book an eligible suite or Penthouse stay can enjoy two complimentary cocktails featuring Church’s Whiskey JYPSI at rooftop bar L.A. Jackson or signature restaurant Marsh House. Each suite will feature hand-designed vinyl coasters as well as a ‘A Summer Under The Stars’ tour book visually recapping Church’s recent The Outsiders Tour. Guests who want to take the experience home can enjoy the Eric Church Outsiders Radio on the SiriusXM app.

The partnership launch arrives in tandem with the grand opening of Chief’s, Church’s new bar, restaurant, and music venue on April 5 in the heart of Nashville’s famed lower Broadway music district. Paying homage to his fans, individual bricks of Chief’s have been deeded to founding members of the Church Choir, the Church’s official fan club, and members are eligible for a discounted stay at Thompson Nashville. In partnership with James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott, Chief’s will also include a full-service restaurant and rooftop bar, with the ‘Hell of a Q’ iteration of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ located on the top two floors of the building.

Thompson Nashville is located in the Gulch neighborhood at 401 11th Avenue South. To book the Eric Church package, visit the Thompson Nashville website here.