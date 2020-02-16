It’s a trio of girls for country singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, their third child, Lennon Love on Monday, February 10.

Thomas Rhett shared on Facebook, “Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth🙌🏼 watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet.”

Sharing a photo of all three of the girls, Lauren Akins said on Instagram, “Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face 🥰 Lennon Love Akins.”

She continued, “9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes 💙 we could not be more in love.”

The couple announced their pregnancy back in July. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins were married in 2002. They are parents to Ada James, age 2, and they adopted Willa Gray in 2017, who is now 4.

Will they try for a boy? Rhett told ET “Maybe one day we will,” he said. “My wife wants five kids, and when we get to five, she’ll probably want seven. I just want to wake up when I’m 55 and go to Thanksgiving and have a thousand people at our Thanksgiving table.”