Thomas Rhett Collaborates With Chaco Footwear

Chaco Footwear, the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand, and multi-PLATINUM selling country artist Thomas Rhett announced the Thomas Rhett Collection, a series of three limited-edition sandal designs inspired by Thomas Rhett’s passion for the outdoors and time spent exploring outside with his family. With the first design available today, the new collection pairs Thomas Rhett’s longtime love for the brand with his zeal to help create memories in the outdoors for others.

“When I’m outside my creativity levels go through the roof and it’s no wonder that nature has had such an influence on my new music,” Thomas Rhett said. “There is something about being outside that just takes the worries of the world away and depletes them, for at least an hour or so. It’s a place that you can slow down and learn how to live in the moment.”

The Thomas Rhett Collection will include three product drops throughout the Summer of 2021. The Boulder design available today features green webbing with a colorful fly-fishing lure pattern and is a nod to Thomas Rhett’s new track “More Time Fishin’.” The design is available in both men’s and women’s Chillos, MSRP $60, and in men’s Z/1 Classic Sandals and women’s Z/2 Classic Sandals, MSRP $105.

“The Boulder idea came from my experience fishing the Boulder River in Montana,” explained Thomas Rhett. “I have loved fly-fishing for a while, but this is where the passion for fly-fishing kicked in, it’s where I caught my first trout and I have so many great memories fishing with my wife on that river.”

“We’ve known that Thomas Rhett has been a Chaco fan for a while, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him on this collection,” said Jamie Kirby, Marketing Director for Chaco. “Our team had a lot of fun working with Thomas Rhett to design unique patterns that represent some of his favorite outdoor memories, and we hope they will inspire others to get outside as well.”

Ten percent of proceeds from the sales of the Thomas Rhett Collection will be donated to Love One International, the organization Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are most passionate about, with Lauren Akins serving on the Board of Directors.

On April 30, Thomas Rhett dropped the first part of his fifth studio double album titled COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A, with ‘SIDE B’ planned for release later this year.

The collection is available in both men’s and women’s sizing now at Chacos.com/thomas-rhett. Additional information about forthcoming designs will be revealed soon.