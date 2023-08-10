Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren to Appear on Cover of ‘Southern Living’

Country artist Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins will appear on the cover of ‘Southern Living’ for the September 2023 issue. The issue will be available on newsstands on Friday, August 18th.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren posed for the issue’s photos at their family farm in Tennessee. The couple shared with the magazine about their family’s love of football, game day traditions, and experience as a house divided with Lauren rooting for the Tennessee Volunteers and Thomas Rhett’s love of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Thomas Rhett reflected on the experience of shooting the cover, stating, “It’s no secret that our family is pretty much obsessed with football. Lauren and I had a lot of fun chatting with a magazine that appreciates the game as much as we do.”

Lauren echoed Thomas Rhett’s sentiments, explaining, “Football was everything to my family growing up and Thomas Rhett and I have enjoyed passing our love of football down to our daughters. Southern Living celebrates family, traditions, and, of course, college football, so to be able to sit down with them was super special.”

The couple also joined Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of ‘Southern Living’, for an episode of Southern Living’s podcast, Biscuits & Jam. The episode will be available on all streaming platforms August 15th.

In addition to appearing on the cover of ‘Southern Living’, Thomas Rhett has been busy on the road for his HOME TEAM 23 tour stopping at Bridgestone Arena on September 29-30, find tickets here.