This Week’s Weather 12-19-24, 2022 Snow In Forecast

Ok, will we have a white Christmas? In short no. But, will we have snow this week… it looks like it.
For those traveling this week watch that mid-week forecast as icy roads may be an issue. And those leaving may want to leave water dripping and make sure you leave the heat turned up a little because bitter cold temps are forecast behind the front.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Thursday
Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
Rain showers likely before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.