This Week’s Weather 12-19-24, 2022 Snow In Forecast

Ok, will we have a white Christmas? In short no. But, will we have snow this week… it looks like it.

For those traveling this week watch that mid-week forecast as icy roads may be an issue. And those leaving may want to leave water dripping and make sure you leave the heat turned up a little because bitter cold temps are forecast behind the front.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Rain showers likely before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.