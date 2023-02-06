This Week’s Forecast 2-6-10,2023

We will see a return to Spring temps for a couple of days, and very windy. Rains return mid-week and then we cool back down a bit to more seasonable temps. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a wind advisory or 2 this week.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers. Low around 53. Windy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.