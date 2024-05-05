This Week’s Weather- More Storms, Flooding, Mid-week Severe Threat

Ok, this is all about timing on the severe weather but Tuesday night into Wednesday we are monitoring a threat of severe weather. Straight-line winds, flooding rains, and a possible tornado are the early concerns.

The only thing we are certain of is it will be next weekend before the rain and storms finally move out.

We will continue to monitor and update as we know more about timing.



Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. High near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 68. South wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

