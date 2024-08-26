This Week’s Weather :Extreme Heat 8-26-29-2024

Triple digit temperatures and dry conditions will be the theme all the way into the holiday weekend. Heat and Air Quality Advisories will probably be issued by mid-week.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
