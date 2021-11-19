This Unique Roofing Material Can Actually Last a Lifetime. (NOT Asphalt!)

When you’re trying to decide what material to use for your new roof, you have many options. The choices don’t begin and end with asphalt shingles. You may have material options like copper! When you’re considering your materials, it’s important to ask a few questions, such as how long you want the roof to last and how long you plan to own the property. If you’re interested in knowing more about alternative materials, you will certainly be intrigued by copper.

Does Copper Rust?

One of the most common questions is about the durability of copper. Many mistakenly think if copper turns from bright and shiny to a blue-green patina (think Statue of Liberty) that it’s rusted or decayed. In fact, that colorful patina protects the copper material underneath from further corrosion. Patina is good.

Is a Copper Roof Efficient?

Copper is a very efficient material.

For starters, it maintains efficiency inside the home. Because it’s resistant to thermal change and reflects heat instead of absorbing it, your energy bills will be more consistent.

will be more consistent. It’s also a very lightweight material , so it puts less stress on the structure of the home or commercial building.

, so it puts less stress on the structure of the home or commercial building. As a metal roof, it’s more resistant to damage or permeation from rain, hail, mildew, fungus and insect activity.

to damage or permeation from rain, hail, mildew, fungus and insect activity. And if that’s not enough, copper is fire resistant. That’s right, copper is one of the most fireproof materials available.

How Long do Copper Roofs Last?

You need only look to European landmarks such as the Belvedere Palace in Vienna. It was constructed in the early 1700s, including the copper roof. At more than 300 years old, it’s far from the oldest copper roof known. A recent study showed that a copper roof could theoretically last 1,000 years. So to call it a 100+ year roof or the last roof you’ll ever have to install is not unrealistic.

How Are Copper Roofs Used?

Copper roofs can be found on both residential and commercial buildings. They offer great benefits to both. Because of the flexibility, they can be easily installed on irregular or uneven roof shapes by an experienced roofer.

They can be used to cover the entire roof or to accent specialty areas such as domes, low-sloped areas or walkout balconies. No matter how you choose to use a copper roof, your property will have a unique and beautiful architectural touch that conveys elegance and prestige.

What’s the Cost of a Copper Roof?

While copper roofs will last substantially longer, weigh less, and are kinder to the environment (including being recyclable), they do cost more than a traditional tile roof. This is where other factors come into play. How long do you want the roof to last? How long do you plan to own the property?

If you know you’re selling in a couple of years, it may not be worth the investment – although a long-lasting, low maintenance roof certainly adds value for potential buyers. If you know you’ll be in your property long enough to endure storms and potentially have to replace it again in 15 years, a copper roof is definitely worth considering, despite the higher initial cost for the longevity and long-term value.

