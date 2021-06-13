This Tennessee Spot Listed as Top Camping Destination

Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options & more, has released its list of top 10 trending campsite destinations for summer 2021.

The sites range from the Jersey Shore to Northern California, with one Tennessee spot making the list – Smoky Mountains.

About the Smoky Mountains, Campspot writes: “Visit the largest protected area east of the Rocky Mountains where the Great Smoky Mountains rise along the Tennessee – North Carolina border. Visit the National Park, explore 800 square miles of land by foot or car, and be sure to stop at a few historical sites along the way.

Experience a Smoky Mountain vacation at the gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when you stay at Sun Outdoors Sevierville Pigeon Forge. Sun Outdoors offers an outstanding location near exciting local attractions, plus wonderful accommodations and amenities to complete your getaway to the great outdoors.”

Campspot’s entire list, in order: