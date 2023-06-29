This Realtor Team Has Decades of Middle Tennessee Experience. Here Are Their Favorite Local Places

Warren Bradley Partners has been a part of the community for decades. And after visiting various parts of Middle Tennessee, their team has extensive knowledge of the local shops and dining options. Here’s a look at their favorite community spots in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Spruce Fashion and Furnishings

Spruce is in Town Center in Brentwood. It offers everything from apparel to unique home furnishings. You’ll find mirrors, tables and other home décor that you won’t find at chain stores. Create a unique design for your home using inspiration from Spruce.

You can also work with Spruce for design services. An expert can help you make your home unique and distinctive while matching your style and interests.

Nandwani’s Custom Tailors

Get custom-made apparel at an affordable price with more than 3,000 swatches to choose from. Work with the experts who have been offering custom tailoring since 1974. And they are so confident you’ll like the result that Nandwani’s Custom Tailors guarantees 100% satisfaction on all work.

The shop is in Brentwood, but if it’s more convenient for you, contact Isaac at 615-370-4210 and he can meet you at your home or business to provide services.

In addition to tailoring, the company also offers custom embroidery and alteration services. You can purchase a product for embroidery in-store or bring an item you would like embroidered.

Chi Nail Studio

Relax and enjoy a pampering experience at Chi Nail Studio in Sola Salons at 18 Cadillac Dr., Brentwood, TN 37027. Get a manicure or pedicure and select the level of pampering that best suits you. Enjoy the skilled nail technician’s abilities to make your nail designs come to life.

Pinnacle Bank – Brentwood Branch

Pinnacle Bank is a great financial partner because it has 115 branches throughout the area to help customers with their banking needs. The Brentwood location is full service with a lobby, drive-up window and online tools to best serve your needs.

You can find a location on their website or head to the Brentwood branch at 128 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

This isn’t your classic park. It’s home to the Cool Springs House and the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, which hosts events throughout the year for unique outdoor performances. Plus, the 4th of July celebration and fireworks held at the park are spectacular.

If you have little ones, you’ll enjoy stopping to play at the community playground. You’ll find a variety of slide sizes to match the size of your child as well as rubberized paths ideal for new walkers. Pause and enjoy a quiet picnic at the tables in the shade, or parents can just enjoy taking a load off their feet while their children play.

Locals that enjoy frisbee golf will also find an outstanding course. The park is also home to many multipurpose fields, a baseball diamond and seven tennis courts.

Take a stroll through the nature trail or the paved walking or bike paths to enjoy some outdoor exercise. There’s truly something for every outdoor enthusiast.

