This Popular Social Media Company Leases Space in Nashville

The popular social media company, TikTok is opening an office in Nashville, reports Nashville Business Journal.

TikTok will lease three floors of the WeWork building at One Nashville Tower, 150 Fourth Avenue North taking up 75 percent of the building.

There are ten jobs posted on TikTok’s website for Nashville positions from site manager to user analyst.

With Nashville being known as Music City, Tik Tok revealed in an end of year report that 75 percent of its users in the US seek out new music on the platform. It makes sense they would want an office here.

Most recently, Gayle, a 17-year old Nashville songwriter became popular with her song “abcdefu” that was featured over a half a million times on TikTok. Gayle went on to make an appearance on Jimmy Fallon and will perform on March 9th at Exit/In.

The top country trak on TikTok was “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes. TikTok stated, “Country fans and the music they love are a major part of what makes TikTok tick. The community helped propel Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ to the top reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 and a Best Country Song GRAMMY nomination, making it the biggest Country crossover hit of the year.”